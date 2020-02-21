Now Playing: India’s controversial citizenship law explained

Now Playing: Russians are trying to get Trump re-elected, intelligence officials say

Now Playing: Plane evacuating Americans from Diamond Princess cruise ship denied permission to land

Now Playing: 11 are dead after terror attack in Germany

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 20, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus has spread to nearly 30 countries

Now Playing: Troubling new developments about cruise ship in Japan

Now Playing: ABC News All Access for Feb. 20, 2020

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth meets girl with 2 cochlear implants during hospital visit

Now Playing: Democrats debate, Milan Fashion Week, coronavirus warning: World in Photos, Feb. 20

Now Playing: Thousands of camels evacuated from Tripoli

Now Playing: Passengers disembark from cruise ship as Japan announces 2 new deaths

Now Playing: Investigation into deadly shootings in Germany

Now Playing: No countries have reported new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 19, 2020

Now Playing: US cruise passengers unable to return home

Now Playing: 8 dead after shooting in German city of Hanau

Now Playing: Heartwarming video of koala, stuffed animal

Now Playing: ABC News All Access for Feb. 19, 2020