Inside Iraq: ‘After the Blast: The Will to Survive’ Airs Nov. 10

In this web extra clip, ABC News’ Bob Woodruff goes inside the world’s largest cemetery with an Iraqi mother who lost her husband and son to violence in Iraq.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live