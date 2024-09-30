Inside an Israeli emergency response control room

ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports how Israel dispatches ambulances to towns facing incoming rockets from Hezbollah in Lebanon, even before the munitions have landed or been intercepted.

September 30, 2024

