Transcript for Inside Japan’s animal cafe phenomenon

We turn now to Tokyo and the summer games and while there may be any fans in the country for these Olympics. Our correspondent James Longman has been exploring the sights and sounds of Tokyo during his time there. Including a unique phenomenon called animal cafes so what exactly are they. Here's his report. I just head and it is at fault but what will happen arts and it's just going to the Toyota. Welcome to the red talk aspect. And shaking out when Japan's biggest reasons animal cafes and this one is a little unnerved. And pound fight. He might find any remains friendly to death that's. Really lovely. Put down any one of Tokyo's trendiest neighborhoods and you'll see signs were all kinds of experiences. We thought we gravel lot say cut the red telepathic. Infospace take gig he's faces offer a chance to online coupon of focus on healing and getting in touch with nature in the big city. Load I didn't find it particularly relaxing when the owner decided to show us the full experience. And celebrity status. Does it connect sense failed that I could convict my neck. If this is the wrong sentenced to use in this situation it will not strengthen. Crimes but consider a doodle this nickel my children but for Melamine Cassie been together three years seemed the perfect date gulf. I today. Because of the housing conditions in Japan. We have small apartments and houses and many people want to buy anything else it's hard to find some PC connection with the animals and a place like this. And as the US space the premium keeping a snake might not seem like T much of a stretch. But mini pig. That's the difference yeah. As the Nikkei cafe and get a coffee and doughnut and a whole bunch of need to take place Sonoma and bananas in with pigs he was feeding time. Okay that by team I think that's what's happening. So once people come to the pick cafe when it found things that people lined up. So it's better to have a pickup in an attack happened. Few hours a week with a pitch. There's a lot of good. Let's think of it all the guys can we what's it with the with the team. Such as popular with the Japanese. Even during a pandemic American tourists have made anything. To think that they kept they would take off Anaheim it and it is thought pick up and I what do you like most about and then with the thing that's attracted to incidents. College level and let me creamy it's right I'm like I'm happy ending at the end England visiting her. But there is that darker on the many to list to understand it we visited possibly the strangest cafe of old but they also would be appropriate. And up. This offset cafe gets a hundred visitors a day and their three like this around city. But rights groups say that the monster diesels we experience is Japan's he's driving illegal smuggling operations. Too many Khatami's from traffic in and use of moments as the illegal animal trade. And that compensation. And recreation and net. I wore khaki and use it or not but odds are. Are inherently ethnic group. This cafe says literal says were born hand that Khatami says they've seen a multi increasing ought to smuggling in Japan. He's cafe she says can have a positive impact. It's a process. Big hockey the end you'll EE EE nine. ER. There are eighty. And any eat at potential for response. Last but not act on our respect animal ran hair and the in my house. And while there's human health risks well the very real possibility of animal diseases jumping to humans sounds familiar. This seasonal cafes was a fun and engaging experience. That's this train grows the potential for dangerous consequences. Whose team. And eating animal cafes a pot of a growing exotic animal trade. Here in Asia I'm rights groups will say that it's not just the animals that concern about. It's the increasing contact all of humans with all kinds of animals they may not otherwise have come into contact with. And that's when you get disease transmission. Of course we're living through a pandemic which was probably coals by any human coming into contact. That would an animal that they shouldn't outside is one of the big concerns for this part of the law but I have to say when in these cafes Beasley were clean. The animals looks to be happy for the most pot and is a regulates its. Industry here in Japan and all the people say what is good for people to be educated. And to come into contact with these animals to learn more about the natural wells. And it seems to be I think that Japanese people really love and. It seems like it might be unlikely that we're gonna see one of those peak pop up cafes in Ohio are things to James for that.

