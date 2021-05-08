-
Now Playing: Seattle cafe owner surprised with trip to Belize
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Beirut struggles year after explosion devastated city
-
Now Playing: Wildfires raging in Greece amid record heat wave
-
Now Playing: Wildfires in Greece force residents to evacuate
-
Now Playing: Climate scientists sound alarm over extreme temperatures at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Inside hospitals fighting the delta variant surge
-
Now Playing: Female wrestler makes US Olympic history
-
Now Playing: Wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations in Greece
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: FDA full approval of Pfizer vaccine could be just weeks away
-
Now Playing: Allyson Felix looks to make history in her fifth Olympics
-
Now Playing: An eviction protest, a world record and a factory fire: World in Photos, August 4
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: NY Gov. Cuomo under pressure to resign over sexual harassment probe
-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 12 key moments
-
Now Playing: Team USA takes home gold in track, wrestling at the Olympics
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach explores Tokyo
-
Now Playing: Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 3, 2021