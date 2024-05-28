Inside the moments leading up to death of 5-year-old in Gaza

ABC News' Marcus Moore reports on the moments leading up to the death of 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, including her last moments pleading for help on the phone with medics.

May 28, 2024

