Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for What is ISIS-K?
The are we will not be deterred by terrorists. Also word in my community develop operational plans to strike a racist K assets leadership in facilities. I. Yeah. Okay. Okay. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:57","description":"Questions surround the terrorist group ISIS-Khorasan after an explosion killed at least 13 U.S. service members outside Kabul's airport. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79688921","title":"What is ISIS-K?","url":"/International/video/isis--79688921"}