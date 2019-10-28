Transcript for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's remains buried at sea

Pentagon officials tonight say the remains of places leader Abu Bakar Al bug on a we're disposed of at sea just hours after it blew himself up during a US raid on his compound in Syria over the weekend US officials wanting to avoid. Having a land grade which could turn into a shrine prices followers. Intelligence officials hoping material seized from his compound could provide a wealth of details. Into the terror group's leadership and operations special forces also captured two adult men during that raid add one more note. President trump today releasing a picture of a military dog injured in the raid. Who is now recovering the name of that dog not released because it is still. Active duty with special forces there.

