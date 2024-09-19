Israel launches strikes on Hezbollah in wake of device explosions

“For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields,” the Israeli army said.

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live