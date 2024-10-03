Israel promises 'fast' and 'significant' response to Iranian missile attack

American Hajj Kamel Ahmad Jawad, from Dearborn, Michigan, was killed by an airstrike in Lebanon on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family. ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports from Israel.

October 3, 2024

