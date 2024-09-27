Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the Israeli strikes on Lebanon Thursday where at least 92 people were killed and another 153 wounded, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

September 27, 2024

