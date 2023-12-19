What to know about Israel’s use of so-called 'dumb bombs' in Gaza

A U.S. intelligence report says that 40 to 45% of air-to-ground munitions dropped on Gaza have been unguided, but Israeli officials say the rate is much lower.

December 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live