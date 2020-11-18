-
Now Playing: Europe battling second wave of COVID-19 as countries tighten restrictions
-
Now Playing: European countries enact strict restrictions after a second wave of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ISS crew greets SpaceX team
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Iota causes heavy damage in Central America
-
Now Playing: Hospitals in Italy overwhelmed by COVID-19 second wave
-
Now Playing: New defense secretary moves to withdraw troops, raising concerns
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Iota, nurses protest, Thailand uprising: World in Photos: Nov. 17
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Europe facing new COVID-19 wave and restrictions
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: States tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Iota slams Central America as Category 4 storm
-
Now Playing: SpaceX crew successfully docks at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Skipper speaks out after encounter with aggressive pod of Orcas
-
Now Playing: Trump persuaded against military action against Iran
-
Now Playing: This brother-sister could be the future of pro tennis
-
Now Playing: Huge waves slam Caribbean island as Iota hits Central America
-
Now Playing: 4 SpaceX astronauts launch for ISS in historic mission
-
Now Playing: Trump administration takes steps to auction drilling rights in the Arctic
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Iota makes landfall as Category 5 storm