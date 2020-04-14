Killer whale spotted in New Zealand

A New Zealand family had a memorable experience while they were out for a walk, when they spotted an orca swimming close to shore.
0:56 | 04/14/20

Transcript for Killer whale spotted in New Zealand
Kids that's a killer whale. And I and he. Yeah. Kids listen killer whale. All. No. And I and he.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

