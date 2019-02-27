Does Kim Jong Un understand English?

More
ABC News' Seoul Bureau Chief Joohee Cho breaks down the North Korean leader's body language and reactions.
3:03 | 02/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Does Kim Jong Un understand English?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61373172,"title":"Does Kim Jong Un understand English?","duration":"3:03","description":"ABC News' Seoul Bureau Chief Joohee Cho breaks down the North Korean leader's body language and reactions.","url":"/International/video/kim-jong-understand-english-61373172","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.