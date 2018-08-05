Kim Jong Un visits China in 3rd trip abroad

More
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in northern China, China said today, according to The Associated Press.
0:45 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kim Jong Un visits China in 3rd trip abroad

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55009549,"title":"Kim Jong Un visits China in 3rd trip abroad","duration":"0:45","description":"North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in northern China, China said today, according to The Associated Press.","url":"/International/video/kim-jong-visits-china-3rd-trip-abroad-55009549","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.