-
Now Playing: Dolphins spotted in Venice canal
-
Now Playing: Aurora borealis stretches across Wisconsin sky
-
Now Playing: Turkish lake may hold clues to life on Mars
-
Now Playing: Urgent operation to dislodge tanker from Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: Australia floods, Asylum seekers, Boulder attack: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue undergoing restoration
-
Now Playing: Stunning drone footage of Australia’s Wallaman Falls
-
Now Playing: Massive cargo ship blocks world trade at Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: North Korea’s provocations
-
Now Playing: Biden hosts first press conference, emergency at border
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden sets new goal of 200 million shots in arms
-
Now Playing: Republican delegation set to visit Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas
-
Now Playing: Presidential news conference
-
Now Playing: China calls for boycotts of clothing, footwear companies after Western sanctions
-
Now Playing: Boulder mourns, Australia drowns, Boston gets a new mayor: World in Photos, March 25
-
Now Playing: Paparazzi giant files for bankruptcy amid Meghan, Harry legal battle
-
Now Playing: Large container ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches 2 missiles into Sea of Japan