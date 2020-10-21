Latino astronauts, engineers inspiring the next generation in STEM

More
ABC News’ Marci Gonzalez reports on astronauts and engineers encouraging young Latinos to open their minds and pursue careers that are out of this world.
3:59 | 10/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latino astronauts, engineers inspiring the next generation in STEM

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:59","description":"ABC News’ Marci Gonzalez reports on astronauts and engineers encouraging young Latinos to open their minds and pursue careers that are out of this world. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73726180","title":"Latino astronauts, engineers inspiring the next generation in STEM","url":"/International/video/latino-astronauts-engineers-inspiring-generation-stem-73726180"}