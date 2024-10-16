Lebanon's civilians pay a high price

ABC News' James Longman attends a funeral for members of a Lebanese family killed in an Israeli airstrike on nearby Hezbollah targets and visits what remains of some of their homes.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live