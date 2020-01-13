Lightning streaks through ash during volcanic eruption in Philippines

More
The Taal Volcano spewed ash and debris, prompting residents to flee.
3:00 | 01/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning streaks through ash during volcanic eruption in Philippines
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The Taal Volcano spewed ash and debris, prompting residents to flee.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68246692","title":"Lightning streaks through ash during volcanic eruption in Philippines","url":"/International/video/lightning-streaks-ash-volcanic-eruption-philippines-68246692"}