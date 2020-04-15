Married nurses, coronavirus ‘quarantainer,’ red panda: World in Photos, April 15

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 04/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Married nurses, coronavirus ‘quarantainer,’ red panda: World in Photos, April 15
A. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70164742","title":"Married nurses, coronavirus ‘quarantainer,’ red panda: World in Photos, April 15","url":"/International/video/married-nurses-coronavirus-quarantainer-red-panda-world-photos-70164742"}