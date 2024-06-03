Mexico elects its 1st female president

Mexico elected its first female president in the country's 200-year history. Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor, won the election in a landslide with over 60% of the vote.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live