Mudslide sweeps houses into the sea

More
Mudslide sweeps houses into the sea in Norway.
0:29 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mudslide sweeps houses into the sea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Mudslide sweeps houses into the sea in Norway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71071402","title":"Mudslide sweeps houses into the sea","url":"/International/video/mudslide-sweeps-houses-sea-71071402"}