-
Now Playing: Jerome Corsi negotiating plea deal with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Pelosi wins nomination for House speaker in closed-door caucus meeting
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens GM with cuts, Ivanka Trump speaks out on emails
-
Now Playing: Pompeo: 'No direct reporting' connecting Saudi Crown Prince to Khashoggi murder
-
Now Playing: Mueller investigation, Pompeo and Mattis briefing, Pelosi nominated, Ivanka exclusive
-
Now Playing: 'They will do nothing but kill us': Rohingya refuse to return to Myanmar
-
Now Playing: US-Mexico border wall
-
Now Playing: World Chess Championship
-
Now Playing: World Chess Championship title to be decided today
-
Now Playing: Massive cow too big for slaughterhouse
-
Now Playing: Ice harvest in Russia, a swarm of starlings in Rome: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: A close look at the U.S.-Mexico border on the Pacific coast
-
Now Playing: Water pipe bursts in Algeria, flooding homes
-
Now Playing: New details on pilots' actions in crash that killed 189 people
-
Now Playing: 3 US troops killed, 3 wounded by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: American injured during hang-gliding adventure in Switzerland
-
Now Playing: Ukraine parliament approves martial law
-
Now Playing: Surfing, migrant caravan, polio vaccination: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Trump says some tear gassed migrants were 'grabbers' posing as parents
-
Now Playing: Migrants in Tijuana question future as asylum bids stall