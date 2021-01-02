Transcript for Myanmar army seizes power in apparent coup

Is overseas a serious blow to democracy new Mars army has staged a coup. The countries a leader Nobel Prize laureate Aung sun sued she has been detained the military has declared a state of emergency claiming election fraud. The White House has warned the US will take action at today's events aren't reversed. More anger on the streets of Russia police detained 5000 people. Sunday as protesters demanded the release of opposition leader and who in critic Alex know Molly some protesters were beaten with clubs. But ABC is Juliet MacFarlane reports they were undeterred. This show of defiance against Vladimir Putin is different big than anything we've seen in recent years. Honest spread across eleven time zones from Siberia to the capped almost everywhere annexing of Bonnie is conducting. From his prison cell. The biggest threat yet to pick his latest. In a volley is calling for another protest tomorrow when he faces a court hearing.

