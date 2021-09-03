Myanmar, Silent March for Justice and COVID-19: World in Photos, March 9

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 03/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Myanmar, Silent March for Justice and COVID-19: World in Photos, March 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76346160","title":"Myanmar, Silent March for Justice and COVID-19: World in Photos, March 9","url":"/International/video/myanmar-silent-march-justice-covid-19-world-photos-76346160"}