Mysterious pneumonia outbreak sickens dozens in China

Some of the afflicted worked at Huanan Seafood market, which has been closed to sanitize the market and investigate.
0:16 | 01/07/20

Dozens of Chinese have come down with pneumonia and a major city in western China and officials don't know why they know it wasn't caused by flu and they have traces to a food market. Officials now worry that traveling patients could. Spread the disease.

