What is NATO?

More
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance established in 1949 to counter soviet aggression in Europe during the Cold War.
0:53 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is NATO?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance established in 1949 to counter soviet aggression in Europe during the Cold War.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67015883","title":"What is NATO?","url":"/International/video/nato--67015883"}