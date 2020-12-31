Norway landslide destroys homes

More
A landslide in a residential area just outside the Norwegian capital Oslo destroyed homes and injured 10 people, while over 20 are unaccounted for.
1:10 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Norway landslide destroys homes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"A landslide in a residential area just outside the Norwegian capital Oslo destroyed homes and injured 10 people, while over 20 are unaccounted for.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74985751","title":"Norway landslide destroys homes","url":"/International/video/norway-landslide-destroys-homes-74985751"}