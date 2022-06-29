Oil facility fire jeopardizes Cuba's electric system

A deadly fire that began at a large oil storage facility in western Cuba has spread, threatening to plunge the island into a deeper energy crisis as it forced officials to shut down a key plant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live