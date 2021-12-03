-
Now Playing: Yemen on the brink of starvation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Prince William defends royal family against allegations of racism
-
Now Playing: Hunger crisis in Yemen: ‘It’s like a living hell on earth’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Man pulls himself to safety from frigid water
-
Now Playing: Mozart for COVID patients, tsunami anniversary in Japan: World in Photos, March 11
-
Now Playing: Prince William defends royal family when asked if the Windsors are racist
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Today marks 1 year since COVID was declared a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Former FBI agent goes missing in Iran in 2007
-
Now Playing: Boy saved after slipping from chairlift
-
Now Playing: Trees for Notre Dame, Lake Baikal hockey: World in Photos, March 10
-
Now Playing: Queen calls racial issues raised in Meghan Markle interview ‘concerning’
-
Now Playing: Train hits a gas-powered bus stopped on the tracks
-
Now Playing: Dramatic footage shows bear chasing skiers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 09, 2021
-
Now Playing: TV viewers find escape with ‘All Creatures Great and Small’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Violence against women ‘remains devastatingly pervasive'