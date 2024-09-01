Parents of Israeli-American Oct. 7 hostage reacts to news of 6 hostages killed

Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American hostage and IDF soldier, react to the news of the bodies of six hostages being recovered by the Israeli military in southern Gaza.

September 1, 2024

