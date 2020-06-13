Paris zoo reopens after 3-month closure due to COVID-19

Sixty-two babies were born in the zoo during the closure, including baboons, oryxes, Humboldt penguins and flamingos.
1:20 | 06/13/20

Transcript for Paris zoo reopens after 3-month closure due to COVID-19
