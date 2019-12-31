Transcript for Pentagon to deploy troops after Iraqi protesters storm US embassy

This is a security checkpoint to the US embassy in Iraq sent a blaze smoke billowing from the embassy gates. Asked smashed. Tear gas and gunfire and response. Just fifteen of glass separating American guards Hoss style crowds. Angry after week in airstrikes by the US reportedly killed 25 militia members. That was in response to a rocket attack in Northern Iraq which killed a US civilian contractor last week. That attack led by an Iran backed Iraqi militia the US designated terror organization. Threats CD oils at least Saudi Arabia. They are addressing our facilities. In Iraq. We all play out glass and unfortunately. Results. And our. President drum describing the attack is being orchestrated by Iran tweeting we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy and so notified. By the response by the Iraqis outside the embassy markedly different compared to earlier this year where police met anti government protesters with a heavy handed response this time dozens of protesters made it into the so called secure Green Zone. Allowed to pass by Iraqi forces during normally fortified section of Baghdad. Right up to the embassy gates. And it Biden and members or just your error or. The air. And requires near cruel you're permit salute. Elite shooter. Ayers which security. Iraqi Security Forces eventually arriving pushing protesters back now the US military sending additional forces to Baghdad Marines deployed in Kuwait. Apache helicopters flying overhead players fired as a warning. President comes spoke with Iraq's prime minister today a State Department official tells us there are currently no plans to evacuate the embassy Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

