Pilot spots tornado while flying

More
A pilot flying home from an airshow spotted a tornado in Ottawa and managed to take out his phone mid-flight to record it before safely landing at a nearby airport.
0:42 | 06/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot spots tornado while flying
Blue blue. Yeah. Oh. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A pilot flying home from an airshow spotted a tornado in Ottawa and managed to take out his phone mid-flight to record it before safely landing at a nearby airport.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63484991","title":"Pilot spots tornado while flying","url":"/International/video/pilot-spots-tornado-flying-63484991"}