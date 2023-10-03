Pope Francis opens possibility for blessing same-sex unions

In August, Pope Francis called on the hundreds of thousands gathered before him to yell that the Catholic Church is for "todos, todos, todos" -- everyone, everyone, everyone.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live