Pope visits Erbil on last day of historic visit to Iraq

More
Pope Francis held mass at a stadium in Erbil, where some 10,000 people gathered to cheer his arrival.
1:19 | 03/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope visits Erbil on last day of historic visit to Iraq
And yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Oh yeah. The yeah. I. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"Pope Francis held mass at a stadium in Erbil, where some 10,000 people gathered to cheer his arrival.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76312517","title":"Pope visits Erbil on last day of historic visit to Iraq","url":"/International/video/pope-visits-erbil-day-historic-visit-iraq-76312517"}