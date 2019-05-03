Popocatepetl eruption sends gases, ash into the sky

More
Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano, the second highest mountain in Mexico, unleashed a powerful explosion.
0:38 | 03/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Popocatepetl eruption sends gases, ash into the sky
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61475954,"title":"Popocatepetl eruption sends gases, ash into the sky","duration":"0:38","description":"Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano, the second highest mountain in Mexico, unleashed a powerful explosion.","url":"/International/video/popocatepetl-eruption-sends-gases-ash-sky-61475954","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.