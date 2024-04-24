The Power of Us: Cork's promise for the future

ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara chronicles the harvesting and production of cork in Portugal and explores how cork can help the fight against climate change.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live