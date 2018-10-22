Transcript for President calls out Saudis for 'deception' and 'lies'

I wanna get over to the White House is a Saudi story changes a president's reaction to it. Is changing as well Kevin Travers. Has more from the White House fours Karen the president is starting to sound less confident in the Saudi leadership and their version of events. Diane on Friday after the saudis released that version of events the president said it was credible and Saturday he spoke to a reporter at the Washington Post. And he said that there is obviously there's been deception and there's been wise. I just moments ago the president's son in law and senior advisor Jared Kushner didn't interview with CNN and Jared Kushner has been a key. Polling between the administration and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman they've established a strong relationship. And he was a driving reason why president trump went to Riyadh on his first foreign trip last year. Kushner a said that the administration is going into this Diane with their eyes wide open and he said right now. There and a fact finding mission they want to see all of the information that's coming together from the investigations that are taking place. And then they'll decide on what action to take but over the weekend the president certainly wasn't indicating that he was moving forward on any action after that promise last week and severe punishment president again Kenya and Diane on whether or not they king. And the crown prince knew had any knowledge of what took place in Turkey twenty days ago he said nobody has told me he's responsible. Unity is referring to there is the crown prince and a congressional leaders are now weighing in on this as well what do they have to say. Yet almost unanimously agreeing at bipartisan and that there should be something done about this that there should be a change in diplomatic relations that there should be and it being diplomats kicked out of the country there should be sanctions placed on the kingdom right now the administration is not going that far still saying wait and see and we'll decide what to do but to hand perhaps congress can move ahead without the president on this one especially given the resounding. Reaction you're hearing from both parties. And not often hissy agreement. In congress Karen I also want to get to the other big issue that migrant. Caravan in addition to being a humanitarian crisis it's also political showdown. Just ahead of the mid term elections what's the latest from Washington on the. President trump was tweeting about this morning he was talking about it over the weekend at a campaign rally and I am with fifteen days ago for the mid term elections. The president is going to continue talking about this Karen he is clearly. Going to use this as a rallying cry for Republican voters to trying rev up his base get them out to the polls in two weeks. You was also pointing the finger today and Democrats saying he don't like what's happening with illegal immigration if you don't like what's happening in what you're seeing with this caravan. Blame Democrats the president also said that he had reached out to the Border Patrol in the military and declared this a national emergency. Plastic he would threaten to send the military to the border he didn't explicitly say that again Diane the president clearly itching to do something about this. Even if he doesn't do anything certainly can't talk about it a lot over the next two weeks that is for sure Karen Travers for the White House thanks Karen.

