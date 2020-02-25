Transcript for Former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak rose to power in October 1981. After his predecessor Anwar Sadat was assassinated by Islamic Nationalists in the military. Few thought his reign would last so long. Mohammed Hosni Mubarak was born in 1928 he became a military pilot training in Moscow and eventually becoming commander of the Egyptian air force in 1970 team. With the death of Sadat he became leader of the largest era Venetian but one isolated from many of its neighbors angered by its peace treaty with Israel. Still that treaty brought Egypt closer to the United States and he became an important ally in the Middle East. As a result of billions of dollars in aid went to the barks regime. Egypt even committed its own soldiers to a US led coalition to evict Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991. A much of that money was used by Mubarak to repress democracy at home emergency laws enacted after sadat's assassination would remain in place for three decades. Allowing the regime to detain him often torture anyone the government considered an enemy of the state. In January 2011 that all changed fed up with poverty and high unemployment pro democracy protests broke out across the country. At first they were greeted with tear gas and imprisonment but when it became obvious movement for change this widespread. 82 year old president promised constitutional reforms pledging he would not run again. There was not enough for the protesters. Aided by social media the opposition called on Mubarak and his entire government to step down. On the seventeenth date of the crisis Mubarak finally transferred most of his powers to his handpicked vice president. And the very next day with thousands of protesters in Cairo's liberation square Mubarak finally stepped down. With leadership temporarily entrusted to the military. Hosni Mubarak will likely be viewed by historians as a brutal dictator to his own people. But one who proved a valuable partner to the west in fighting terrorism and in keeping Middle East peace. Maggie really ABC news New York.

