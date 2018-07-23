-
Now Playing: Pompeo outlines demands for a new treaty with Iran
-
Now Playing: Trump warns Iran against restarting nuke program
-
Now Playing: President Trump fires back at Iranian president
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: White Helmets evacuated from Syria
-
Now Playing: Russia demands that the US release agent Maria Butina
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland
-
Now Playing: Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday: Look back at his most adorable moments
-
Now Playing: New superhero suit flies as high as 1,200 feet at 32 miles per hour
-
Now Playing: British financier says Putin wants him dead
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on Putin and new book
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on Putin and new book
-
Now Playing: 'Bullet Man' survives mishap
-
Now Playing: Video captures last-known member of Amazon tribe in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's royal homecoming
-
Now Playing: Rare footage shows last surviving member of Amazonian tribe
-
Now Playing: Bus passengers injured in knife attack
-
Now Playing: Students pray for rain in India, a corpse flower blooms in Michigan
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with boy who was stuck in Thailand cave
-
Now Playing: Boy rescued from cave finally returns home to his family
-
Now Playing: Details on accused Russian agent emerge from court hearing