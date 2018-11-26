Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan move out

I'm Dave's only full ABC news in London and has been a bit of a royal shakeup because we just had Harry and Megan I'm moving out of this place. Kensington Palace. Now it's come as a bit of a shock because. You know this has come to define really Harry and William his brother. That whole lives it was wet who brought top it was left Diana used to take a mouthful McDonald's just. Down the street that is of course whack Harry wet how his brother William lives with his wife Kay an entry on children's that was expected a I think that Harry and Magid would make Kensington Palace that permanent high and that is not to be the case that moving about thirty miles from here to. The winds as state admitting to strolled more cottage now it's just a short walk to the queen's favorite. Home wins a Collison of course that was a place where they were married in May. It's not often full whorehouse where they had their engagement photos on web also. They hosted that wedding reception now in astonished about five bedrooms penny a space full moment D'auria to come and stay. Has been used by those kinds of roll stuff is over the years as gonna need. A bit of renovation. And as it expected were talking about the British royal family is a place steeped in history it is whacked. That lady that is buried Queen Victoria one on his famous queens and great love prince Albert they have buried or senator on the grounds of from morehouse site. A wonderful new hi I'm full Megan Harry expecting that first child together. In the spring below the Celtics his office that will cool it will still be there at Kensington Palace days Allman ABC news. In London.

