Transcript for Putin's party suffers unusual losses in election

And it Russia president Vladimir Putin's party has not suffer some rare election losses after weeks of protests. Where thousands rallied over opposition candidates being barred from running so how rare is this in what could it mean for Putin. Exactly this is a really interesting man in for Russian politics these municipal elections that are run most gay City Council election and say it. Perhaps not mind Samie indicative of a national. Passat. But the images of the shows the rest of the country is going to be quite into staying out of this has. Bill this has been precipitated by weeks of protests. In the capital often the government botched opposition candidates from taking pot in the polls now what we saw yesterday off debates accountant on on Monday. Was that out of the 45 seat parliament in the most gated City Council. The cook for their kept Kremlin party had forty seat that's not down to 24. Save some big big losses repeat ten coupled with the images of all of those anti government protests things I'm not looking great for Vladimir Putin right now. Trade Juliet thank you so much for joining us this morning.

