Transcript for Questions remain in murder of Jamal Khashoggi 1 year later

And as are moving on I'm as you know a year ago yesterday in the gruesome death of dissident Saudi writer jamarcus show he. I'm allegedly dismembered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul and the crown prince a primary suspect in now one year after. I'm still a lot of questions on answer still PBS Frontline put together a two hour long documentary that centers around the mystery take a look. Last December I talked to prince Mohamed at the racetrack. He spoke about his role in The Who showed she murder for the first time. My camera was outside. But he said. It happened under my watch I get all the responsibility. Because it happened under my watch it. I really take it very seriously. I don't want to tell you know I didn't do it or I didn't do it or whatever that's just words. I asked how it could happen without him knowing about it. Accidents happen and can you imagine. We have twenty million people. We have three million government employees and I am not school or a supercomputer. To watch over three million. They can take one of your planes I asked him. I have officials ministers to follow things and their responsible when they have the authority to do it. Our rates so I'm joined by PBS Frontline correspondent Martin Smith who did this documentary I'm so happy. Stay with us today. It's really fascinating because you talk to directly. To NBS after this happened I just let you know what was it lake when you were confronting him about his death. You know it's interesting because I had met him first and back in 2017 just after the inauguration don't trump and we had a conversation then after. The murder I didn't invited back to the country. And I met him at at a function. Dick's sporting event. And he brought it up. I Brennan he brought it up with I was talking to him about the war in Yemen and the blocking of spare parts by US congress to. Two military and Saudi Arabia and he brought up the murder. And so he said what would happen on my watch. Therefore get all the responsibility. And I just followed up with you have what happened happened without you knowing about it how could be taken planes the whole business and were you surprised by I was a little surprise yes I was a little surprised because he hadn't set off the record terms for the unit for that Chad. And you know that's just a part of this and he doesn't when he says he takes responsibility he's not saying. I ordered. So it's and and that's the same phrase he used for an interview with sixty minutes many months later as our interview with just two months after. Hilan. He's you know this is carefully crafted. He's saying. That. You know I have three million government employees I can't be responsible for what all the things I mean I can't know what they're doing them on a supercomputer removal. It's but that's preposterous because the people that are. Being tried for this tried I say. Are close to him yet wasn't like he needed to monitor. Townsend movie absolutely. I think a question everyone still has is where the body. Is located but I want to ask you about Jamal because you also interviewed Jamal in the past and I don't want to lose sight of that what was he like. Jamal. Was somebody that wasn't insider he was part of the elite and a sense he wasn't a journalist. On the outside initially. When I first. Spoke to many years ago he was somebody you went to heed to try to understand the point of view. The government of the regime. And I talked to him right after the launching of the war in Yemen and he was ardent supporter of the war in Yemen. He was also a enthusiastic supporter of Mohammed bin Salman. MBS. And that evolved. Over time he initially was silenced. Because not because he criticized him BS the because he criticized the new president of the United States Donald Trump. And that was an affront to NBS he said don't get between me in the sky. You know I like this president and they silenced him so he left the country and eventually became increasingly improving. So this two hour documentary. Where can people find it and watch it and get. The deep dive sure you can find it on YouTube. Look for the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Frontline or you can go to frontlines website. Frontline dot org. And you can see it there and we see your interviews and everything. In the back everything we put together over the last year yes well. I arrived Frontline correspondent Martin Smith thanks for being here today thank you appreciated him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.