-
Now Playing: Nurse decorates hospital rooms with family photos so no one feels like they are alone
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, rainbows and flamingos: World in Photos, May 4
-
Now Playing: NYC health care workers, fire in Mali, birthday distancing: World in Photos, April 29
-
Now Playing: Emu strolls down empty streets of Sydney suburb
-
Now Playing: Passengers on Milan metro car practice social distancing
-
Now Playing: Italy begins to reopen
-
Now Playing: Life returning to something like normal in Italy
-
Now Playing: US accuses China of covering up severity of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Film fans in Iran enjoy screenings at drive-in cinema
-
Now Playing: 2 orphan bears released into wild
-
Now Playing: Dozens of sheep take over streets in Turkey during coronavirus curfew
-
Now Playing: People dressed as superheroes disinfect village in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Italian grandma hosts live cooking lessons in quarantine
-
Now Playing: Dad comes up with an ingenious way to get his kids to help with chores
-
Now Playing: Trump administration takes aim at China
-
Now Playing: Life resumes in Milan as Italy eases restrictions after virus outbreak
-
Now Playing: China concealed dangers of COVID-19, stockpiled supplies, report says
-
Now Playing: Actress Jamie Chung pays tribute to Asian American heroes who ‘fought for visibility’