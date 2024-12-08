Rebel forces in Syria say they captured 4 cities 24 hours

Associate professor at the University of Michigan Javed Ali joins ABC News Live to discuss what this takeover means for the region.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live