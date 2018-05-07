-
Now Playing: A look inside Thai cave where boys remain trapped
-
Now Playing: Thai cave conditions challenge rescuers
-
Now Playing: Thai kids singing Christian songs in hopes for the soccer teammates' safe return
-
Now Playing: Experts weigh options, risk to rescue trapped soccer team from Thai cave
-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescue: the race against the rain
-
Now Playing: Rescue in Thailand: Water levels dropping as workers pump water from cave
-
Now Playing: Volunteers pour in to help Thai boys stuck in cave
-
Now Playing: Rescue efforts in Thailand face challenges
-
Now Playing: Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand
-
Now Playing: Novichok expert weighs in on poison that sickened UK couple
-
Now Playing: What it's like in the Thailand caves where 13 are trapped
-
Now Playing: Second nerve agent attack in England
-
Now Playing: Chilean miner rescued in 2010 has message of hope for stranded boys
-
Now Playing: Couple in UK exposed to same poison as ex-spy
-
Now Playing: Rescuers rush to help boys stranded in cave before monsoon hits
-
Now Playing: For these international students coming to the US, the 'American dream is very alive'
-
Now Playing: British couple exposed to potentially deadly nerve agent: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Rescuers faced with challenges getting soccer team out of cave