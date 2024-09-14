Rhino calf brings joy to Australian zoo

A rhino calf born recently at an Australian zoo was given the name "Jabulani," a Zulu word meaning for "rejoice."

September 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live