Rhinos explore their new pen at Rome Bioparco

More
The 3-year-old white rhinos, Thomas and Kibo, were brought from zoos in northern Europe.
0:47 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rhinos explore their new pen at Rome Bioparco
Okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"The 3-year-old white rhinos, Thomas and Kibo, were brought from zoos in northern Europe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66058789","title":"Rhinos explore their new pen at Rome Bioparco","url":"/International/video/rhinos-explore-pen-rome-bioparco-66058789"}