Richard Branson, Nicolas Maduro to hold rival aid concerts on Venezuelan border

More
Both are set to take place this weekend on the border that is serving as the current flashpoint in the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.
0:50 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Richard Branson, Nicolas Maduro to hold rival aid concerts on Venezuelan border
Oh. And I. I I. And. And. I. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61193522,"title":"Richard Branson, Nicolas Maduro to hold rival aid concerts on Venezuelan border","duration":"0:50","description":"Both are set to take place this weekend on the border that is serving as the current flashpoint in the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.","url":"/International/video/richard-branson-nicolas-maduro-hold-rival-aid-concerts-61193522","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.